Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on a cool and dry early morning as temperatures kick off in the middle 50s. Cloud cover begins to bulk up throughout the morning ahead of showers and storm chances. Rain is likely to develop by the late morning/ early afternoon with a passing weak cold front. Severe weather is NOT expected with Tuesday’s storms! Once the cold front passes, strong winds from the northwest will develop. This could generate wave heights up to 5 feet in Lake Michigan as a small craft advisory will be in place until Wednesday morning. The cold front will also reinforce cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures only in the lower 70s! Don't worry though warmer air will return before the weekend. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Friday, bringing 80s back for Labor Day weekend! Dew points will be mild and comfortable through this week, as well.

