Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few rain chances

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover slowly decreases this morning along with patchy fog. Fog will linger into early this morning, so take your time during the commute to work or school. A warm front is expected to lift into the state late today, bringing the chance of hit-or-miss showers. Rain will become scattered overnight through Wednesday morning. Dry and warm conditions are likely to return for Thursday and Friday! The end of the week will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. The next chance of widespread rain is next Monday.

