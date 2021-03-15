Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds leading to a light wintry mix

LANSING, Mich. — Thanks to Daylight Saving Time over the weekend, sunsets all week will be just before 8 o’clock! Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and through Monday late afternoon and evening a light rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region. A light coating of snow less than 1" along with a light glaze of ice is possible by early Tuesday. Any light mixture will be exiting early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning can be a bit of a difficult commute, plan ahead now for some extra time. Most of this coming week features seasonable temperatures with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region next weekend into that following week.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late day. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy. East southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a light wintry mix expected to develop. Minor ice/snow accumulations are not out of the question. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. East winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning early. Otherwise, decreasing cloud cover with partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast to east winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix chances mainly along and south of I-96. Highs in the middle 40s.

