Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds leading to a light wintry mix

LANSING, Mich. — Thanks to Daylight Saving Time over the weekend, sunsets all week will be just before 8 o’clock! Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and through Monday late afternoon and evening a light rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region. A light coating of snow less than 1" along with a light glaze of ice is possible by early Tuesday. Any light mixture will be exiting early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning can be a bit of a difficult commute, plan ahead now for some extra time. Most of this coming week features seasonable temperatures with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region next weekend into that following week.
TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late day. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy. East southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a light wintry mix expected to develop. Minor ice/snow accumulations are not out of the question. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. East winds at 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning early. Otherwise, decreasing cloud cover with partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast to east winds at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix chances mainly along and south of I-96. Highs in the middle 40s.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.