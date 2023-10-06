Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and winds with evening rain

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will decrease before daybreak, along with temperatures dipping to the lower 50s as we can have some patchy fog to start the day. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with cloud cover increasing through the day with chances of a few showers in the late afternoon / evening. Today's high temperature will be 60 degrees. Rain will become scattered late this evening and overnight, so have your rain gear handy for high school football games! Temperatures take a nosedive this weekend into the 50s and winds will remain brisk creating blustery conditions. It will actually be cold enough for lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers during this time frame. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation. Cooler air is likely to linger into early next week.

