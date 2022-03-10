Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and cool

LANSING, Mich. — We expect partly sunny skies this morning before the clouds thicken ahead of our next weather system. That system will deliver light snow showers overnight into Friday morning with only minor accumulations. A light dusting is likely near and south I-96, with snow accumulation of one to possibly two inches along and especially south of I-94. Saturday will be our coldest day of the week with highs only in the 20s. In addition to the cold air, lake effect snow is possible Friday night into Saturday, especially along/west of U.S. 131. One to three inches may fall there. There's a chance for light snow early Sunday morning, before milder air moves in later in the day. Temperatures rebound next week, pushing back into the upper 40s to lower/mid 50s by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Late evening/night light snow possible. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest/west-northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow mostly along and south of I-96. Lows near 20. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning light snow showers south (1" to 2" possible there), otherwise mostly cloudy. A dusting or light coating elsewhere. Highs in the lower to middle 30s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Local 1" to 3" amounts may fall. Colder too! Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Chance for light snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with evening rain chances. Highs around 50.

