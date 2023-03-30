Today's Forecast: Increasing cloud cover and winds

MID-MICHIGAN — Prepare for a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s, along with mostly clear skies. Dry skies will extend through the majority of the day until our next larger system arrives. Widespread rain showers, strong winds, and warm temperatures push into the region overnight into Friday. Thunderstorms could be on the strong side late Friday mostly SW of Grand Rapids, along with high temperatures making a run at 60 degrees. Saturday, colder air wraps around this system transitioning rain over to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations are expected. For additional information about this approaching system and the severe weather potential, click HERE. There will be additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms next week especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise the clouds thicken through the day. Chance of rain and/or snow showers along and north of I-96 late in the evening. Highs upper 40s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain. Breezy winds gusting upwards 25-30 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong to marginally severe side. Wind is the primary threat! Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow showers as temperatures fall. Any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs reaching the upper 50s early in the morning, otherwise falling to the upper 30s by the late afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

