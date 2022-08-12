Today's Forecast: Increasing cloud cover

MID-MICHIGAN — A cool start to your Friday morning as we wake up to clear skies and a full moon. The afternoon is expected to have more sunshine and continued low humidity. Mostly cloudy skies settle into the region on Saturday, with the likelihood of scattered showers developing, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Nothing is expected to be severe. Rain chances are still possible on Sunday, but dry skies return for the start of the work week next week. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Don't forget to check out the near full Sturgeon Super moon this early morning! It's closest in its elliptical orbit to earth making it a "super" moon, plus it corresponds with it being full this month. The moon right now is about 223,600 miles from earth. This is the last super moon of the year, so it appears slightly bigger and brighter. Also, the annual Perseid Meteor showers will be ongoing the next few nights. They actually peak August 12 and 13. Enjoy!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers developing. A rumble of thunder also possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

