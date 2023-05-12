Today's Forecast: Increased cloud cover with scattered showers and possible thunder

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover will increase this morning ahead of rain chances for today. Showers are expected to be scattered today. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe storms. Headed into the weekend, a pop-up shower is possible on Saturday, especially in the morning.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook