Today's Forecast: Humid and hot with a chance for a few showers & storms

LANSING, Mich. — Find ways to stay cool today! Temperatures are likely to remain warm this morning, kicking off in the lower 70s with high dew point temperatures. The higher the dew point, the more humid it feels! Another hot and humid day is on tap for the afternoon! There's a chance for a couple thunderstorms today as well. If any storms do develop, they have the potential for becoming severe. Slightly cooler air settles in for Friday, with the chance of rain overnight Friday into early Saturday. Thankfully, you'll get a break from the heat and humidity this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle 70s! We will stay with dry sunny skies through the weekend and start of next week!

