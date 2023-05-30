Today's Forecast: Hot with plenty of sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — A warm and sunny stretch continues into the work week! Early morning temperatures are mild, only dipping to the 50s. Bright blue, mostly sunny skies are in store for today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s, with low wave heights anticipated again for today. The warming trend continues through this week, with a few weather models hinting at our first 90-degree day at some point this week. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. Our next rain chances arrive this week Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be isolated and short lived at best, with only a few showers possible (perhaps) firing up on a lake breeze.

