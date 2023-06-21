Today's Forecast: Hot temperatures with plenty of sun

LANSING, Mich. — The first official day of summer, known as the summer solstice, is today! The forecast reflects summertime, as well. This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast through Saturday, along with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions and elevated fire risk across most of the state. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Wednesday and Friday, however any rain will be very limited! The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front and perhaps a little Gulf moisture leading to a few thunderstorms.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook