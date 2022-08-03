Today's Forecast: Hot, humid, windy, few storms likely

MID-MICHIGAN — Clouds increase in West Michigan today as a warm front builds in, bringing the chance of a few scattered showers and storms this morning, especially from Grand Rapids northward. A HEAT ADVISORY has been posted for parts of West Michigan (mainly south of Grand Rapids) for this afternoon, where heat index values could reach 100 to 105 degrees. A cold front passes through this afternoon and evening, bringing a second wave of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, as West Michigan has been placed under a SLIGHT risk by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats include damaging wind gusts and hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible. Showers come to a close early Thursday morning, with dry skies for the remainder of the day. The humidity breaks on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures soar back to nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with our next shower and storm chance arriving on Sunday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot, humid, and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some this afternoon/early evening could be on the strong to severe side. damaging winds are the primary threat. Highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s to around 105. Winds 15 to 25 mph from the southwest. Gusts up to 35 mph, with isolated stronger gusts in storms. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk with SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Severe weather not likely. Lows near 70. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A chance of a shower or morning thunderstorm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds leading to evening shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook