Today's Forecast: Hot, humid & sunny

LANSING, Mich. — A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for today, with high temperatures near 90 degrees. In addition to the heat, the humidity is going nowhere! The humidity will be in the oppressive zone for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front shifts closer to mid-Michigan on Sunday, providing the chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of the region will remain dry on Sunday. The cold front pushes across the state on Monday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A stray shower is possible early Tuesday morning, with dry conditions and less humidity for the afternoon. Next week temperatures will drop back closer to average, mainly around the lower 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 miles per hour.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance for pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west/northwest 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TUESDAY: An early morning lingering shower or storm; otherwise decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in lower 80s.

