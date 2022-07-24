Today's forecast: hot and partly cloudy with scattered showers

LANSING, Mich. — Today begins with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms this morning could be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning, as well as some small hail. Cooler, more comfortable air filters in starting Monday. Your work week begins with low humidity and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain pops back up on Wednesday, extending into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Becoming partly cloudy and gradually less humid through the afternoon. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

