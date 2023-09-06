Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with the chance of scattered showers & storms

LANSING, Mich. — Humidity hangs around this morning, along with warm temperatures. The better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives today. Temperatures take a dive into the "fall-like" zone by the end of this week. There's a chance of rain showers on Thursday still, with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions arriving on Friday. Sunshine and comfortable air returns for the upcoming weekend!

