Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with the chance for a few early storms

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds build this morning ahead of showers and storms before daybreak today. Storms are expected to pass from the north towards the south this morning, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. After that wave of storms, heat and humidity will build this afternoon and evening. Feels-like temperatures will soar to over 100 degrees both today and Thursday. It is also a clean air action day today with elevated ozone levels. The weekend looks cooler and more comfortable with daytime highs in the 70s!

