Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with rounds of scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — Conditions will remain muggy and warm this morning, as cloud cover will be on the increase. Two cold fronts are expected to pass over the region today, firing up two waves of showers and thunderstorms. The first wave will be near daybreak, with our secondary wave late this evening and overnight. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Wind gusts over 60 mph and hail are the primary threats. We'll get a break from the heat and humidity later Saturday, Sunday, and into early next week. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! We stay dry until next Thursday!

