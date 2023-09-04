Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We are wrapping up a gorgeous holiday weekend with hot and sunny conditions! Winds will still be factor along the lake shore for today, with 2 to 3 foot waves expected from Holland to the north. Expect yellow or red flags on most beaches along and north of Grand Haven. Best Lake Michigan conditions will be south of Saugatuck. Please still use caution along the lake shore non matter what location you are at. Humidity has spiked with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, keeping conditions muggy through Tuesday. Relief finally comes mid-week, with shower and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday. Showers will begin to fizzle out by Thursday, with fall-like conditions returning by Friday and through next weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook