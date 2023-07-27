Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies

LANSING, Mich. — More heat and humidity are in store for today and Friday due the southwestern 'heat dome' shifting into our region. This will deliver high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and Friday, with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms will develop late Friday into early Saturday due to a passing cold front. Some could be on the strong to severe side. We'll get a break from the heat and humidity on Sunday and into early next week.

