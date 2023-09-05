Today's Forecast: Hot and humid once again with a stray shower or storm possible later on

LANSING, Mich. — Humidity hangs around this morning as temperatures start the day off mild in the lower 70s. Another hot, humid, and hazy day is on tap for the afternoon as temperatures make a run once again at 90 degrees. Stray showers with some heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon and evening, however most of us will stay dry. The better opportunity for scattered thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. Temperatures take a dive into the "fall-like" zone by the end of this week. There's a chance of rain showers on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Sunshine and comfortable air returns for next weekend!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook