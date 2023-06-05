Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with warm temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front sliding through the state may produce an isolated sprinkle north. Highs in the low 80s. Air temps cool down through Thursday as a weak and dry cold front slides in from the north this morning. This front will bring mostly some additional high clouds with a minor chance of a sprinkle or two. Hazy sunshine will be around once again today as wildfire smoke gets pulled into our region. We will have an elevated high fire risk all week long as we continue our dry stretch accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy winds. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Unfortunately, not a lot of chances for rain are in the forecast. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions into at least mid-June, the first stage before drought stage one. With mainly light winds in the forecast today, it will be calm to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches. The waters of Lake Michigan experienced some upwelling bringing cold water to the surface putting shoreline temperatures in the 40s with low wave heights of a foot or less.

