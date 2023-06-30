Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with a few possible pop-up showers

LANSING, Mich. — After more needed rainfall last night from showers and some storms, we wake up this morning with partly cloudy and hazy skies. Air Quality Alerts across the entire state have been extended into this evening, and a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect again today as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers. Get ready for a hot afternoon! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with a small chance of a pop-up shower. Additional chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms develop on Saturday and Sunday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need it! Conditions will be dry for Monday and Tuesday. Your Fourth of July has a forecast of 90 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook