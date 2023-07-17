Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and cool

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front moved through this morning, allowing for Canadian wildfire smoke to thicken up and move south and east. We stay dry during daylight hours with hazy sunshine this afternoon. The cold front will dip temperatures for today and Tuesday only putting daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures spike Wednesday as humidity builds ahead of our next storm chance Thursday. A few showers may linger into Friday.

