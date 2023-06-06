Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and a bit breezy with seasonal temps

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy to partly sunny. More smoky haze. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Monday’s weak, "back door" cold front reinforced dry air and cooler temperatures across the region. It also brought in wildfire smoke from northeastern Canada, which will deliver hazy skies through today. We will have an elevated fire risk all week as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy winds. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday due to a passing cold front. At this point, severe weather is not likely.

