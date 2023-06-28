Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine again with a bit warmer temperatures and lighter winds

LANSING, Mich. — Today will have more smoky haze, but not as bad as what we saw Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. Additional showers and storms are possible early Friday, with more thunderstorms possible on Saturday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need the rain! Conditions will be drier for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook