Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine again with a bit warmer temperatures and lighter winds

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 05:58:01-04

LANSING, Mich. — Today will have more smoky haze, but not as bad as what we saw Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. Additional showers and storms are possible early Friday, with more thunderstorms possible on Saturday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need the rain! Conditions will be drier for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

