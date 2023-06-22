Today's Forecast: Hazy sun with warm temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — We are officially in our summer season and the forecast reflects summertime each day! This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! A few pop-up sprinkles are possible on today and Friday, but any rain will be exceptionally limited. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 80s! This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions and elevated fire risk across most of the state. The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well!

