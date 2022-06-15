Today's Forecast: Hazy, hot, humid conditions continue

MID-MICHIGAN — Excessive Heat Advisories are in effect across Mid-Michigan until late this evening. Sunshine continues through the day along with hot, humid conditions. As a cold front approaches tonight, showers and storms are expected to fire up along the front, moving inafter midnight into Thursday morning. Cooler air settles in for the rest of the work week behind the cold front, with sunshine on Friday and Saturday. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower on Sunday. Another round of heat is anticipated for next week! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 app.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will approach/exceed 100 degrees! Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with the chance of showers/storms. Some of these cells may contain large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rain. Lows in the upper 60s/near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. A little cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid, very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

