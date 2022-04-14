Today's Forecast: Gusty winds with partly cloudy skies

MID-MICHIGAN — Showers exit early this morning as we then stay dry and windy for the day with partly cloudy conditions. Cooler air settles back into the region early on, along with strong wind gusts. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for all of Mid-Michigan from 10 AM until 8 PM today. Today and tomorrow will be spent with temperatures largely in the mid to upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. While temperatures remain cooler for the weekend, sunshine returns just in time for Easter! High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday remain in the upper 40s. The chance of a passing shower develops late in the day on Monday. Download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY: Pre-dawn showers possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Highs this afternoon will settle in the mid to upper 40s with some near 50. Winds southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible. A WIND ADVISORY has already been posted from 10 AM Thursday through 8 PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a break in the strong winds. Lows in mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers mostly southward. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a passing shower chance. Highs inn the mid to upper 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook