Today's Forecast: Gusty winds and mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in store today, along with wind gusts remaining on the strong side. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of West Michigan, excluding counties adjacent to the Indiana border from Midnight through 1 p.m. Sunday, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Our southern counties along the Indiana border are under a WIND ADVISORY until 11 a.m. Sunday, where wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day, with temperatures mainly in the lower 40s to upper 30s for your Sunday! In true Michigan fashion, one day it is "Spring" and the next day it is "Winter". Snow showers return to West Michigan late overnight into early Monday morning, bringing a widespread 1" to 3" of snow accumulation by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday. Drier conditions with some sunshine settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a few lingering showers possible. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Strong winds from the west/northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible through the early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3" is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

