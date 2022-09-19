Today's Forecast: Gradually less humid & mostly sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — Scattered showers & storms exiting this morning mostly along and south of I-96 leaving mostly cloudy skies behind. Clouds will clear quickly throughout the morning working towards mostly sunny skies for Monday with summer-like temperatures. Tuesday, we expected partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers and possible storms. Parts of West Michigan are in the MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Storms chances continue Wednesday as well with a passing cold front moving through the region which will also drop temperatures back form the 70s to 60s. The first day of fall is this Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average before dropping back into the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and possible storm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook