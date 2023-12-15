Today's Forecast: Gradual increasing cloud cover with warmer temps

LANSING, Mich. — Mainly clear skies will bring the potential for patchy frost again early this morninng. The warmest day of the week is today, with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Today kicks off with sunny skies with an increase in cloud cover through the day due to an approaching system. Cloud cover will blanket on Saturday before scattered rain showers develop late Saturday evening. Scattered showers will persist into Sunday before colder air sweeps in on Monday. Monday's blast of cold air will generate some lake effect showers. A mix of some possible rain and mostly snow is likely.

