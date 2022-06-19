Today's Forecast: Gorgeous Father's Day weather

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Father's Day! We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, perhaps turning partly sunny through the afternoon with the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible, however most of the region will remain dry. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s. Another round of hot temperatures around 90 degrees is in the forecast this week Monday through Wednesday. High humidity is likely to return as well. While most of this week will be dry, there's a chance for a stray shower again on Wednesday as a cold front slides through the state. Don't forget summer officially arrives on Tuesday at 5:14 A.M., known as the summer solstice. It's the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours of daylight.

FATHER'S DAY / JUNETEENTH / SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, not as cool. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity builds through the day too. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, humid and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

