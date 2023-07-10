Today's Forecast: Full sunshine and breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — Today will remain dry and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds this afternoon winds will ramp up from the southwest, allowing for wave heights to reach 3 to 5 feet from Holland northward. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with a passing cold front, but some areas look to remain dry as some moisture will diminish as it moves through. More widespread showers are expected on Wednesday, some areas look to get over a half an inch of rain! There may be a few weaker storms but the main focus is heavier rain. There are additional chances for rain Thursday morning as the system departs, as well and Friday through Sunday with a pop-up shower or storm possible!

