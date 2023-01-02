Today's Forecast: Foggy morning; otherwise cloudy and warm

LANSING, Mich. — Things are quiet today under mostly cloudy skies and some morning fog. Dense Fog Advisory is in place for areas along and south of I-96 until 10 o'clock. Highs in the low to mid 40s and winds remain light out of the east. A larger system develops late this evening into Tuesday and lingering moisture all the way through Thursday morning. This system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. As cooler air filters in for Wednesday, rain will transition over to a few snow showers, although precipitation will be much lighter and more scattered. Snow showers continue into early Thursday leaving minor accumulations. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) for next Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds light out of the east.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. Breezy winds. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South wind at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain transitions to light snow showers, any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers early, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook