Today's Forecast: Filtered sunshine with a warm and dry airmass

LANSING, Mich. — After a great day of weather on Sunday, we look for quiet and mild conditions to kick off this week. There will be a few more high clouds around on Monday and a bit more of a noticeable breeze out of the south-south west but temperatures remain well above normal. As high pressure departs Tuesday, clouds will increase and the chance for showers will arrive. With that being said, this system continues to trend slower and while we cannot rule out some late day showers (especially the farther west you live), most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. We expect rainfall totals to be around a half an inch or less. Another system with the potential to bring perhaps a better chance of heavier rain will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening continuing into Friday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy! Highs in the mid to upper 60s inland, cooler along the lakeshore. South to southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South to southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late day and nightime showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers are more likely overnight. Breezy with a southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain lingering through mainly the morning hours; otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

