Today's Forecast: Falling temperatures with rain moving out

MID-MICHIGAN — A slow-moving system is sweeping through West Michigan today, leading to scattered rain showers through this morning. The associated cold front passes over the state this morning, leading to sharply cooler temperatures later this afternoon. The majority of your daytime hours on today will be spent with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds decrease this afternoon as dry air builds in, leading to plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures for the remainder of the workweek will be in the 50s close to average for where we should be this time of year. Your weekend outlook is ideal! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Saturday and Sunday, along with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Looking for an early HALLOWEEN forecast? The latest forecast shows seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s on Halloween, with the small chance of showers.

TODAY: Morning rain likely, tapering off through the afternoon with some late day clearing. Early highs around/after midnight in the upper 50s, but falling into the upper 40s by morning and rebounding only to the lower 50s behind a strong cold front. Breezy and cooler. Winds north/northwest and 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

