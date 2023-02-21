Today's Forecast: Falling temperatures and breezy with mix of sun and clouds

MID-MICHIGAN — Early this morning a weaker clipper system is moving over the U.P. and will bring some lake enhanced light showers or flurries. Accumulations will remain light and scattered, if any. Otherwise, the rest of today will be dry with increasing cloud cover and breezy winds. FOX 47 Meteorologists are tracking a larger storm Wednesday and Thursday. It looks to be a longer duration event with significant ice possible across our southern counties, along with snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts. A WINTER STORM WATCH as been issued across West Michigan starting Tuesday evening for our far north communities and starting Wednesday afternoon for those around the I-96 and I-94 areas all wrapping up Thursday. Keep updated with the latest changes HERE. The system looks to begin as mostly snow overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday and transition into wintry mix by early Wednesday afternoon moving inn from south to north. Some areas will see freezing rain and light snow, others will see mostly snow and some sleet. This system looks to have an impact to travel, as well as the possibility of power outages. Conditions looks to improve slightly Thursday as we will have a bit of dry time as temperatures look to climb above freezing, but they will crash Thursday night back into the teens, making for more slipper conditions possible Friday morning with lake effect snow. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Morning clouds and flakes, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Windy too! Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 35 mph early.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow mostly around and north of I-96. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing AFTER the morning commute. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Areas north of Grand Rapids will see mainly snow, while areas along and south of I-94 will see more rain. There will be a mix of snow/ice between these areas. Windy too with highs in the upper 30s to near 40, perhaps upper 40s across our southern counties.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for light snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook