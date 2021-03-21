Today's Forecast: Even warmer temperatures with sunshine and a bit of a breeze

LANSING, Mich. — It'll be another clear and relatively chilly morning with high pressure nearby. Temps will kick off in the low 30s for most locales, but a few of the cold spots will be in the 20s by daybreak Sunday. Today is an even warmer day with highs well into the 60s for most of West Michigan, which is approximately 20 degrees above average. There will be a few more clouds around on Monday and a bit more of a noticeable breeze out of the south-southwest. While highs will still be in the mid 60s for inland areas, that slight westerly component to the wind will keep the lakeshore much colder, especially near and north of South Haven. As high pressure departs Tuesday the clouds will increase and the chance for rain will arrive slong with gusty winds still. With that being said, this system continues to trend slower and while we cannot rule out some late day showers (especially the farther west you live), most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night. Late next week a tricky forecast is setting up with several chances for wet weather.

TODAY: Sunny and mild! Slightly breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy! Highs in the mid 60s inland and cooler along the lakeshore.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late day showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rain showers are more likely overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with rain chances. Highs near 60 degrees.

