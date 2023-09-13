Today's Forecast: Early stray shower with sunshine later on

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on another cold start! Temperatures will kick off in the upper 40s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Today will be the coolest day of the week with a high of only 65 degrees. We will begin with isolated rain showers, becoming drier with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Sunshine returns in full-force for Thursday and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! Saturday will be the 'pick day' between the two ... with light rain possible starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday. Sunday's rain brings a great opportunity to hang indoors and cheer on the Detroit Lions!

