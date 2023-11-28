Today's Forecast: Early snow showers and bitter cold temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Some locations could pick up an additional 1" to 3" through this morning, with isolated spots picking up 3" to 5" in lake effect bands. These snow showers are ramped up overnight as some upper level energy pivoted through the Great Lakes. Winds will be brisk from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, producing wind chills in the single digits for this morning, as air temperatures fall into the upper teens. After another day with highs in the 20s, as snow showers taper off throughout this morning, temperatures will begin warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s the remainder of the week and into the weekend. We are tracking a couple of systems that may bring rain to snow mix both Friday and Sunday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook