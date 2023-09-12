Today's Forecast: Early scattered showers with decreasing clouds

LANSING, Mich. — It's rainy, cool, and cloudy morning. Grab your rain coat as you step outside again this morning. Scattered light rain showers are possible in the morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Highs today will only be in the upper 60s! Temperatures drop even further on Wednesday, with a high of 65 degrees. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Wednesday, however most of us will stay dry. Sunshine returns in full-force for Thursday and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! Saturday will be the 'pick day' between the two ... with light rain possible on Sunday.

