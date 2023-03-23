Today's Forecast: Early scattered rain; otherwise mostly cloudy

MID-MICHIGAN — Scattered rain showers will continue to move through the region through midday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible near I-94. Most of the region is expected to pick up between 0.25" to .75" of rain by late this morning. The lightest amounts will be north of Grand Rapids. Friday provides a 'dry out,' as the sun shines! The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a potentially larger system for Saturday, which could bring a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is likely especially along/north of I-96. In addition to the messy mix, wind gusts will be strong. For more information about this weekend's system, click HERE. Any snow accumulation will quickly melt on Sunday as warmer air and sunshine return. The start to the work week will feature cooler than average temperatures.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. Dry skies return in the afternoon with some late day/evening clearing possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is possible, especially north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds may gust as high as 40/45 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

