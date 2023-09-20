Today's Forecast: Early rain chances; partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off rain will be possible through early this afternoon, so don't forget your rain coat as you step outdoors. Dry skies will return by this evening, along with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Dry and warm conditions remain for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures climb to the lower 80s! Your weekend forecast is in great shape, as well. Saturday is the first official day of fall! Another system is setting up in the Midwest early next week. There is a lot of disagreements on models thus far, but expect some shower potential Monday and Tuesday.

