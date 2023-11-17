Today's Forecast: Early rain, breezy winds and falling temps

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover have increased this morning with a few rain showers left, as temperatures continue to drop near the middle 40s. Winds will be mighty strong between 15 to 25 mph with individual gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The cold front is set to pass through the state this morning, bringing these scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. We will dry out for the second half of the day. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is expected to develop on Tuesday, changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening/night as colder air settles in. By Wednesday, Arctic air may be plunging into the Great Lakes and getting the lake effect snow making machine cranking up. Accumulations are possible into Thanksgiving morning.

