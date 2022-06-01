Today's Forecast: Early lingering showers; otherwise party cloudy

MID-MICHIGAN — A cold front is leaving mid-Michigan this morning, leaving a few lingering showers with some rumbles of thunder for the early hours of the day. Dry skies are expected for the majority of the afternoon with less humidity and a bit cooler temperature. A few stray showers are also possible early Thursday morning mostly southeast, with a nice mix of sun and clouds for Thursday afternoon and evening. It's going to feel much cooler for the rest of the work week, with high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Chance of a lingering early morning shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Feeling much more comfortable, with highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance of a passing shower or few sprinkles.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

