Today's Forecast: Early light rain; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover will gradually decrease today, with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Rain will slowly return from the southwest late tonight. The first half of your Thursday will be mainly dry, however isolated showers will start popping up in the afternoon and evening. Rain will become more scattered on Friday. The heaviest and steadiest rain, however, is likely late Friday and Saturday. Many locations will pick up over 1" of rain by this weekend. All-in-all, keep your rain coat and warm layers handy this week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook