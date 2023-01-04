Today's Forecast: Early fog and drizzle with cloudy skies and snow later on

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog reducing visibility this morning. Temperatures remain variable as the warm front of this system stalls just north of I-94. As the system tracks east, temps will all drop back into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible today, transitioning over to a few snowflakes by tonight. Lake enhanced snow is possible Thursday, with some areas picking up some accumulation by Friday morning. A stretch of dry weather is on tap between Friday morning through next Tuesday. There will even be a few chances for the sun to peek through the clouds especially Sunday and Monday!
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.