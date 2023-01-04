Today's Forecast: Early fog and drizzle with cloudy skies and snow later on

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog reducing visibility this morning. Temperatures remain variable as the warm front of this system stalls just north of I-94. As the system tracks east, temps will all drop back into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible today, transitioning over to a few snowflakes by tonight. Lake enhanced snow is possible Thursday, with some areas picking up some accumulation by Friday morning. A stretch of dry weather is on tap between Friday morning through next Tuesday. There will even be a few chances for the sun to peek through the clouds especially Sunday and Monday!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

