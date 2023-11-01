Today's Forecast: Early flurries; otherwise mix of cloud cover and chilly

LANSING, Mich. — While a few flurries are possible near daybreak, most of the region will be seeing a decrease in cloud cover. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today as high temperatures climb to 40 degrees. While a few flurries are possible early today, most of us will see dry conditions. Mostly cloudy skies end the week as temperatures return to the lower 50s. Thursday is likely to be very breezy, as well. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday with temps in the 50s.

