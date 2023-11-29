Today's Forecast: Early flurries north; otherwise partly sunny and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Another colder start to the day with isolated snow showers possible, but most of the region will stay dry all day. Temperatures will be back in the upper 30s by this afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine. The warmest day of the week is Thursday as high temperatures rebound to the lower 40s. Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the end of the week. An unsettled pattern brings the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

