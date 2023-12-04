Today's Forecast: Early flake or drop; otherwise mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — A chilly start to the work week as some slick spots are possible on roadways this morning. An early morning drop or flake possible. Otherwise, another dry day hits the forecast for the start of today, with a few breaks in the clouds and highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Then, more rain and snow on Tuesday is expected, but accumulations look to remain light. Temperatures will spike into the upper 40s near 50 degrees with a strong high pressure to our southwest with dry conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies from Wednesday to Friday! We will stay warm until a cold front passed through the region over the upcoming weekend with chances for rain and snow.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook